Mary Ann Jamerson, 67, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
She was born May 20, 1955 in Rison to William James and Dorothy Mae Rauls-Boatman.
She united with Free Hope A.M.E. Church, now known as Unity A.M.E. Church. Sister Jamerson served on the Usher Board, was a class leader, and missionary. She was a faithful member until her health began to fail.
She was a past employee at Peace Builders, Walmart, and Magnolia Public Schools.
Sister Jamerson was preceded in death by her parents, William James Sr. and Dorothy Mae Rauls-Boatman, and Georgia Daniels; her mother- father-in-law; Idelia and John Z. Jamerson; her sister and brothers-in-law, Hortense “Tina” and LaVelle Moore, Linda Boatman Ford, and Grover Dean Jamerson; nephews, Christopher McKinney and Walter McGee; great-nephew, Antonio Kelly Jr.; and niece; Kimberly Ford.
Cherished and long-time memories will remain with her husband of 48 years, John “Billy” Jamerson; her children, Kathy Jamerson, Roland (Lisa) Jamerson, Tanisha Jamerson, Walter (Dawn) Jamerson, Krystal Jamerson and Elijah Jamerson; her grandchildren; LaSable (Derrick) Davis, Jemmerio Jamerson, Kala Johnson, Kasia Boone, Whitley Rone, Danesha Jamerson, Lathan Crawford, Kahlani Davis, Myracle Jamerson and Ravon Marrable; 12 great-grandchildren; her father; Calvin (Geneva) Daniels; her sister, Michelle Johnson and Sue Watson; her brothers, William James Boatman Jr. and Calvin Daniels; and a host of nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
A celebration of life will be noon Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Unity A.M.E. Church in Magnolia with burial to follow in the Free Hope Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
The Rev. Michael B. Harris will be the eulogist.