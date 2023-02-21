Brother Roy Lee Spears was born May 22, 1948 in McNeil to the late Lutretillis Spears and Callie T. Spears Johnson. He departed his life on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, C.J. Johnson; and a sister, Joe Delois Ware.
Roy was previously married to Mary Haskins; and to their union, one child was born, Tammie. He later united in holy matrimony to Shirley Parsha on October 28, 1984. To this union, one child was born, Roy Jr.
Roy worked many years at Willamette, now known as Weyerhaeuser.
His hobbies were keeping his yard clean, working on cars, and being a D.J. musician was his passion.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Shirley Spears; son, Roy Lee Spears Jr. of Village; three daughters, Tammie Johnson (Rapheal Bankhead), Jolanda Causey (Ron), and Natiesha Spears, all of Baytown, TX; two brothers, Rudolph Spears (Janice) of Dallas, and Ronnie Burnell of Magnolia; two sisters, Erma Jean Christopher of Katy, TX, and Emma Sargent of Muskegon, MI; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Lewis of Duncanville, TX, and Shirley Cornelius; 10 grandchildren; bonus daughter and special friend, Jennifer Reaves of Camden, who looked up to him as a father; and a host of other relatives who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, February 24 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in McNeil under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.000
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
