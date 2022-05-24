Allie Catherin Ann Price, 18, of Magnolia passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Allie was born February 18, 2004 in TEXarkana. She graduated from Magnolia High School on Thursday, May 18, 2022. Allie’s smile could light up any room and she loved all the attention given to her by her family, friends, and care givers.
Allie was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Henry Sternisha; and paternal grandfather, George Price.
Allie is survived by her mother, Micki Sternisha of Magnolia; father, T.W. Price of Buckner; her siblings, George Price, Lexie Price, and Tuff Price, all of Magnolia, and Brandon Cosar of El Dorado; her maternal grandparents, Debbie and Dennon Martin; paternal grandparents, Delores and Junior Sprayberry all of Buckner; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, caregivers, and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at the funeral home with Dr. Eric Goble officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Buckner.
Pallbearers will be T.W. Price, George Price, Rusty Price, Bradley Camp, Samuel Crisp and Junior Sprayberry.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share a memory.