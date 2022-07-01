Ms. LaToya Wyrick was born to the late Bulah Smith and Leon Wyrick, on March 23, 1981. She passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at Medical City Denton in Denton, TX, with the comfort of her sister, Angela Heath.
She will be missed by her relatives and friends.
At an early age, she was baptized and very active in church functions at the County Line Baptist Church before moving to Michigan to be with her father.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bulah Smith; and sisters, Sonya Thomas Jackson and Vemeka Jefferson.
LaToya attended Stamps High School, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, KaTaviona Bryant; father, Leon Wyrick, both of Battle Creek, MI; sister, Angela Heath (Ivory) of TEXarkana; brother, Shondel Wyrick of Michigan; five aunts, Brenda of Stamps, Marie, Marlynn, Juliett and Cynthia, all of Michigan; five uncles, Leo of Michigan, Ben of Texarkana, Jessie Calvin of Shreveport, Tony of Dallas, and Charles of Stamps; two nieces, Satoria of Texarkana, and Dyniecea of Magnolia; four nephews, Trae of Stamps, Demarcus, Alex and Heath, all of Texarkana; and a host of other relatives and friends in the communities of Stamps, Arkansas and Battle Creek, Michigan.
Ceremonial cremation services were held at 11 a.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia with Pastor David Hardy as eulogist.
Visitation was Thursday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.