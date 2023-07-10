Helen Keener, 71, of Magnolia transitioned from her earthly life on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 14 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Freehope Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Al Brewer will be the eulogist.
A final viewing will be held before services begin. Please govern yourselves accordingly.
Masks are encouraged but not required while attending the services or during visitation hours. However, wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.