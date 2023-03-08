Funeral services for Evelyn Krouse Hardy, 93, of Magnolia will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023 at Central Baptist Church, Springhill, LA with Bro. Terry Hughes officiating.
Interment will follow in Springhill Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Springhill.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Bailey Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hardy was born on March 7, 1929 to Emile Stakousky and Ina Ethel Miller Krouse in Springhill and passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 in Magnolia.
She was a lifelong resident of this area. She was a member of Springhill United Methodist Church and attended Harmony Methodist Church. She was employed as a secretary at International Paper Company for 50-plus years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Pat" Hardy, on July 2, 1985. She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debra Hardy Masters; brothers, Victor Krouse, E.S. "Dick" Krouse, James D. Krouse, and Charles M. Krouse; and a sister, Winifred K. Gleason.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jan Hardy Hearnsberger and husband, Ronnie of Springhill, Pam Hardy Guevara and husband, Pacho of Houston; two sons, James Hardy and wife, Geri Lynn of Minden, LA, Steve Hardy and wife, Tina of Magnolia; son-in-law, Danny Masters of Springhill, LA; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a great-grandson to be born August 2023; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brian Masters, Craig Masters, Philip Hardy, Walker Hardy, Jonathan Guevara and Patrick Guevara.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book at Bailey Funeral Home.