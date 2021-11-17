Darlene E. Tucker was born September 13, 1926 to Dave and Menlar Jackson in Emerson. She died Monday, November 8, 2021 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
Darlene was four of eight children who grew up with God fearing parents who taught her to believe and trust in the Lord always. Darlene accepted Christ as her savior at an early age as a member of Pine Hill Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME). As a child she was stricken with polio, but God healed her to be a living testimony. After overcoming polio while attending school she found her love for sports. She grew up in an era that women wore skirts to play half-court basketball which did not affect her love for the game. She continued her education and graduated from McMittress High School in Emerson. After graduating she worked at the Magnolia Bus Station as a cook where she perfected her dinner rolls that were loved by many. Darlene soon met the love of her life, Roscoe Tucker, who she married at the age of 22 and remained united until the Lord called him into glory.
After marrying Roscoe, she joined Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church where she was baptized after giving birth to her first-born son. Their marriage would continue to be blessed with several children, grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren. Darlene was employed as a domestic worker for 50 years for the Burrow Family where she helped to raise five children that she loved like her own.
She continually served at Mount Tabor MBC for 70 years in the capacity of being on the Mothers Board (president), Pastor’s Aide, Dietary Chairman, and Ushers Board. She loved cooking, decorating, participating with charitable events and spending time with her loved ones. Mother Darlene’s favorite event to host was the monthly Mother’s Board Breakfast which was always a great time with food and fellowship. Mother Tucker was often sought out for her delicious pound cakes and dressing.
Darlene loved her sports and could often give you the highlights of the most recent Laker’s game or a wrestling match. But more than sports, she loved her family and those that she adopted as family.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Menlar Jackson; her husband, Roscoe Tucker; son, Clarence Tucker; and her siblings Theresa, Velma, Maxine, Irene, Louis Thomas (L.T.), and James (Jamie).
Mother Darlene leaves to cherish her memories sons, Deacon Lawrence Tucker (Elaine) and James “Goofy” Tucker (Chris); daughter-in-law, Hattie Tucker; brother, David Jackson; bonus children, Keely, Rainey, Tracy, Koby and Kristy; niece/special caregiver, Kelly Smith; grandchildren, Andre Tucker, Sherri Sharp-Weaver, Brian Lamont Tucker, LaKeasha (Antonio) Tucker-Smith, Angela Carlyle, Kerwin (Felicia) Tucker, Aurelius (Tracie) Brown, and Ahmad Tucker; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends who will cherish her memories.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Interment will follow at West Cemetery in Magnolia.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
