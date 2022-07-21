Ruthie Brown, 77, of Magnolia died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 12:16 pm
