Errie Charles “E.C.” Williams was born September 25, 1940 to the parentage of the late Lenard “Lint” and Alvia “Lovie” Elliott Williams. He entered into eternal rest into the arms of a loving Savior on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
Errie C. attended the Westside High School in Waldo. There he met the love of his life, Miss Lou Ester Jenkins, and on March 4, 1960, they were united in Holy Matrimony for 62 years. To this union three beautiful daughters were born.
Brother Williams was baptized into Christ at the Westside Church of Christ in Waldo under the guidance of Brother R.L. James.
E.C. was employed with Firestone, renamed Amfuel, in Magnolia. There he worked tirelessly for his family for 42 years after which he retired.
Errie C. adored his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was known for his baking skills, and loved sharing his talent with the community. He also loved playing dominoes with his friends. E.C. will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Errie C. was preceded in death by his parents Lenard and Alvia Williams; siblings, Doldon Williams, O.C. Williams Sr., Mary Ruth Williams, Audrey Eason, Marie Harris, Ardie Houston, Dossie Shaw; and great-grandson, Cameron Loudermill Jr.
Errie Charles leaves those whom he loved to cherish his memories his wife, Lou Ester Jenkins-Williams of Waldo; daughters, Sophia Williams, Nikita Evans of Waldo, and Sirita (Darnell) Jackson of San Antonio; four grandchildren, Erica (Steve) Wingfield of Hope, Cameron Loudermill of Waldo, Jaamal (Randeshia) Loudermill of Hope, Brandon Evans of Rosston; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Maloney of Dallas, and Mary Helen (Jimmy) Smith of Waldo; sister-in-law, Josie Jones of TEXarkana; brother-in-law, Wilton Jenkins of Falcon; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and special friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, February 25 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
