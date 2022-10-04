Linda Lou Prater King, 82, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Linda was born on September 9, 1940 in Magnolia to the late Edgar Ray and Artiveta (Freeman) Prater. She was the theater manager for W.P. Florence’s Cameo Theater and a member of the Frist United Methodist Church.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Clifton King; daughter, Dava Lynn King; and sister, Anita Raye Prater.
She is survived by her nephews and nieces, Bob (Tina) Butcher of Anchorage, AK, Linda (Mark) George of San Antonio, Anita (Ric) Adams of North Pole, AK, and Marti Butcher of Anchorage, AK; great nieces, Sandy (Jeremiah) Trammell of Lynnwood, WA and Audrey (Jon) Kelley of Anchorage, AK; great-great nephews (twins), Wolfgang and River Trammell; and a host of extended family and friends.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Magnolia City Cemetery with Rev. Gary Maskell officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 320 W. Main, Magnolia, AR 71753 or Columbia County Animal Protection Society, P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71753.