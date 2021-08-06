Glenda Sue Foreman, 81, of Magnolia passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Wentworth Cottages.
Glenda was born on November 23, 1939 in Magnolia to the late Samuel Curtis “Jack” Holly and Nola (Carroll) Holly. She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church and had an in-home daycare service. Glenda spent a lifetime taking care of babies for families in Magnolia and Columbia County.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers James “Bobo” Holly, and Jacquelyn Ruth “Jackie” Caswell.
Glenda is survived by her children, Sheila Nash and husband Robby of Magnolia, Mike Foreman and wife Deb of Elgin, SC, Holly Hilson and husband Shane of Russellville; grandchildren, Stephanie Mobbs and husband Damon of Magnolia, Hunter Nash, Alexis Nash of Magnolia, Chellie Foreman of Elgin, Cody Hilson of Magnolia, Alyssa Hilson of Russellville, Christian Hilson of Newport News, VA, and Samantha Hilson of Russellville; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Curtis “Sonny” Holly of Magnolia; sister, Doris Daugherty of Louisville, KY; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Holly of Searcy.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Ben Coulter officiating.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandson-in-law.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1823 East North, Magnolia, AR 71753.
