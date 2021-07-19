Tiffany Triplet Mendenhall, 53, of TexARKana, formerly of McNeil, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Texarkana.
She was born on October 27, 1967 in Port Arthur, TX. Tiffany graduated from Southern Arkansas University with a bachelor's degree in sociology. She devoted herself to her work with children of families in crisis situations. She was employed with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services as a child investigator where she touched many lives. She loved her children and grandchildren.
Tiffany was preceded in death by her father, Jerald Triplet; and grandparents, Lyle and Margie Gunnels and O.V. and Belle Triplet.
Tiffany is survived by her three children, Brennon Hebert and wife Rebecca, Holly Tatom and husband Harley, all of Magnolia, and Taylor Hebert and wife Kate of Winterville, NC; mother, Terrie Triplet of McNeil; brother, Lance Triplet of Milton, FL; grandchildren, Gabriel Hebert, Lucian Hebert, Hadley Tatom, Lexie Tatom, Genevieve Hebert, and Charlotte Hebert; the father of her children, Jean Hebert, and bonus dad Mark Mendenhall; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at First Baptist Church in McNeil, with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Bro. Danny Bullock will officiate under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church in McNeil or to Court Appointed Special Advocates.
