Roddrick Deon McKinney died Thursday, August 12, 2021 in TexARKana.
He was born in TEXarkana to Nadine McKinney and Claude Ware. Roddrick united with Holy Temple at an early age. Later united with Lonoke Baptist Church and remained a faithful member until his death. He graduated from Texas High in 1997. He was employed with the Texarkana School District for many years.
In 2009 Roddrick married Tomeka Morrison McKinney. To this union three children were born, Davionte, Alanah and Brittany McKinney.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Tomeka Morrison McKinney; children, Davionte, Alanah and Brittany McKinney; parents, Nadine McKinney and Claude Ware; siblings, Natasha Means of Nashville, TX, Argentina Hunter, Chaundra Ware, Stoney Ware and Skylar Ware, all of TEXarkana; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Friday, August 20, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia, and then from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 903 Summerhill Road, TEXarkana.
Services will be at noon Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Pastor Patrick Gulley will be the clergyman.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.