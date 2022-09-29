Jimmy William Allen, 78, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2022, at the Hospice House in El Dorado.
Jimmy was born September 24, 1922. Jimmy was a graduate of Bismarck High School and Henderson State University. He was an outstanding superintendent, principal, and basketball coach for over 40 years. He was successful in leading two schools off the academic distress list, establishing successful in-school alternative learning programs in each school and was successful in obtaining many grants for additional school programs.
Although he was very successful as an administrator, his true love was basketball. He loved people and believed all people to be equally important regardless of position, race, or background. It gave him true joy to be the underdog or to help the underdog.
He was a highly acclaimed basketball coach, winning two back-to-back boys’ state championships at McNeil High School and becoming champions or co-champions of the Arkansas Junior College Conference from 1981-1984 at Phillips County Community College. He received Arkansas Junior College Coach of the Year acclaims for two years, won the District 17 Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Basketball Championship and ranked as high as 6th in the nation at University of the Ozarks where he was selected AIC Coach of the Year. He was honored to coach three consecutive years at the Arkansas All-Star Basketball game and won a state championship in girls’ track at Warren High School. His teams won numerous conferences, district and regional championships at McNeil, Junction City, Bismarck, Poyen, and Warren high schools. He was also an assistant basketball coach at Kansas State University under the late Jack Hartman.
His tenacity for hard work, a strong man-to-man defense, dedication, and winning brought his teams great success, but his love for his players and students and his commitment to their success in life brought him the most pleasure.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Allen; and parents, Andrew and Edith Allen.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna Young Allen; his sons, Lanny Kenneth Allen (Kelly) and Joshua Perry Allen; daughter, Jessica Lee Allen; and bonus daughter, Ashley Nicole Vickers; one brother, Ricky Allen; two grandchildren, Hunter Allen and Perry Allen; and many family, friends, caregivers, and coaching friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Young Family Cemetery, 100 Phillips County Road 101 in Poplar Grove, Arkansas. Brother Kenny Lee will officiate.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the 1974, 1976, 1977 and 1978 McNeil boys basketball teams; former Superintendent and Coach Carl Barger; Coach Scott Kelton; Coach Ricky Smith; Coach Chris Kiser; Coach Spencer Kiser; and Patrick Frazier.
His family wants to share their appreciation to the dedicated staff of the Greenhouse Cottages of Wentworth Place of Magnolia, Arkansas. Their care for him over the last 17 months has been phenomenal, and he loved you very much.
In lieu of flowers, an endowment account has been set up at the Southern Arkansas University Foundation in Jimmy Allen’s name to support financially needy students who have evidenced self-discipline and a strong work ethic with a commitment to improve their lives. CLICK HERE to make a gift online, or mail to the SAU Foundation at 100 East University, MSC 9174, Magnolia, AR 71753, or by phone at 870-235-4078.