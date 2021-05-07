Doug was the type of person who easily brought a smile to your face. Douglas Ray Bryan was born June 29, 1957 to Mary and Harvard Bryan. He passed away peacefully April 21, 2021 at the age of 63 in the loving presence of his wife, Regina; and son, Matt.
He was a resident of Salmon, ID, and was a 1975 graduate of Magnolia High School.
Doug had a lifelong love of music. He began playing trumpet in the school band in growing up in Magnolia and continued through a semester in the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. He was often found playing guitar and mandolin alongside any group that was short a musician as well as being active in his local church worship team. He particularly enjoyed performing specials during church services such as “Mary Did You Know?” and did not take the honor lightly.
Doug loved to help others. He helped to brighten their day with his quick wit and sometimes long-winded jokes. He helped to feed them with copious amounts of homemade brisket and pancakes carefully poured into the shape of a blobby animal. He helped their hearts by his thoughtful ability to call at just the right time or send the perfect thoughtful, simple gift.
Doug received both his degrees, bachelor of range science and master of industrial technology, from Texas A&M University. He was a true Aggie and it is fitting that he passed on Muster, a sacred day of remembrance for Aggies. After working as a manufacturing engineer for many years he was able to fulfill his longtime dream of retiring to a little place in the mountains.
After college Doug married his soulmate, Dianna Bensmiller. They had a committed marriage and raised their three children together until Dianna’s death 16 years later. Doug was lucky to have been blessed with finding love a second time after many years with Regina McGee and they married in 2012.
He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren whom he loved immeasurably: Matt, Hannah (husband, Capt. John Maksimik Jr., children Jack, Mabel, and Elodie), Sarah (husband Gus Peterson, and child Abby), Devin (husband Isom Moore, children Tony, and Adian), Stacy (children Jocelyn and Trey), and Tracy (husband Michael Lopez, and child Morgan); siblings Mary Lou, Harvard, and Wayne; along with too many nieces, nephews, family, and friends to possibly name.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26 in Salmon, ID.