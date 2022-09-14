Ashley Nicole Taylor, 37, of Emerson passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 in Little Rock.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Bishop Charles Blanks will be the eulogist.
The funeral will be part of a double service with her grandmother, Eddie Mae Taylor.
Masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.
