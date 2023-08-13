Nancy Gale Wilson Langley, 84, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at St. Michael’s Hospital in TEXarkana.
Nancy was born August 14, 1938 in Columbia County, to Woodrow and Azell Wilson. She attended Village Public Schools and graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1956. She attended Southern State College, now Southern Arkansas University, and earned her bachelor’s degree in secondary education. Nancy later returned to school and earned her master’s degree in education in 1977.
Nancy taught 33 years for Magnolia Public Schools and was dedicated to helping her students learn to love math. She tried to give them the tools they needed so they could easily succeed in their college math courses. She was overjoyed when a former student would drop by to thank her for getting them through college algebra. And for all her former students, if they do not remember anything else, they should remember the importance of keeping their notebooks and colored pencils. In 1990, Nancy was selected as an AP&L outstanding teacher of the year.
On December 22, 1957, Nancy married her soulmate and the love of her life, John N. Langley. They shared 63 wonderful years together. Their young married life was centered around work and family. They both retired in 1998 and spent the next few years traveling. But their favorite pastime during retirement was spoiling the grandkids. Great-grandson, Trevor, who was lucky enough to live close, spent almost every day at their home and Nancy managed to take the spoiling to a whole new level.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Lenvil and Zula Langley; and two grandsons, Michael Jay Langley and Randy Byrd.
She is survived by her son, Michael Langley and his wife Trisha of Stephens; daughter, Sandra Cawyer and husband Sid of Maumelle; grandson, Philip Langley of Stephens; granddaughters, Kristen Reeves and husband David of Magnolia; Misty Cunny and husband Jeff of Fort Smith; D’Dawn Fuller and husband Jeff of Little Rock; Doryan Cawyer of Jacksonville, FL; great-grandsons, Trevor Reeves of Magnolia and Clay Fuller of Little Rock; yet to arrive great-granddaughter, Emmalin Sue Cunny of Fort Smith; a brother, David Wilson and wife Sherry of Magnolia; sister-in-law, Patricia Smith of Little Rock; nephews, nieces, many cousins, her First United Methodist Church family; and a large group of friends that she cherished.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Lewis Chapel. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Stew Pot, c/o FUMC Magnolia; 320 W. Main, Magnolia, AR 71753.