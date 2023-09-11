Early Vergil Herbert Jamerson, affectionately known as “H.B.,” was born on January 12, 1943, to the late Issac Jake and Allie Mae Jamerson. He fulfilled his earthly duty on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
H.B. was an attendee of church.
He received his education in the Emerson school system. Early was employed by Columbia County Road Department until his retirement in May 2022.
Early entered a civil union with Annie Jamerson, and three children were born -- Herbert, Paula, and Gwen. He later entered a union with Glenda Jamerson. To this union, Anthony, Shirley and Michelle were born.
H.B. was noted by one of his nieces as being a very comical man who had a way of making everyone laugh, sometimes at his own expense. He had a love and passion for fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters and two brothers.
Those left to cherish his beautiful memory are his precious six children, Paula, Herbert (Toya), Gwen, Shirley (Ken), Anthony (Destiny), and Michelle (Vincent); one sister, Linnie Walker; three brothers, John Jamerson, Leonard Jamerson, and Ivory Jamerson; 19 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss him dearly.
Celebration of Life services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia, Arkansas with burial to follow at Freehope Cemetery in Magnolia (Freehope Community), under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Bro. T. Thomas will be the eulogist.
As a precaution due to the COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required. Wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.