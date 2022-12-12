Robert Owen Nipper, 80, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
He was born February 23, 1942 in Magnolia to the late Huglon Orvis Nipper and Maureen Bridges Nipper.
Bob was a life-long member of the Harmony United Methodist Church where he was the song leader and liturgist. He was a certified lay speaker and had served many times as a lay member to the Arkansas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Bob retired from International Paper Company with over 30 years of service where he was an instrument electrician and an instructor. He was great at trouble shooting problems and fixing almost anything. He also enjoyed farming and raising prize-winning hay.
Bob was a member of Hughey Lodge No. 70 and McNeil Lodge No. 440 F&AM. He was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star at Taylor Chapter No. 613 and Texarkana Chapter No. 78. He was a member of the Columbia County Master Gardeners and the Four States Iron Muncher’s Blacksmith Club.
Bob had a bachelor of science degree from Southern Arkansas University. He loved God, his church, his family and his friends. He also loved music and football. He was an avid reader of books and magazines and loved working the daily Sudoku and reading the comic strips, which he called “the educational pages.”
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Katherine Herring; and one step-grandson, Kyle Holt.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Barbara Nipper of Magnolia; his three children: Robert Hughlon Nipper (Kelly) of Burnet, TX; Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Fitzpatrick (David) of Eagle Nest, NM; Rhonda Dauer (Robin) of Jonesboro, AR; and his ex-wife, Yvonne Nipper of Jonesboro; six grandchildren, Erin Nipper Nickerson, Sydney Nipper Reesor, Laura Nipper, Taylor Harwell, Jake Hoch, and Matthew Dauer; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, John M. Nipper (Margret) of Lufkin, TX; Joseph W. Nipper (Maja) of Austin, TX.
Bob is also survived by five stepchildren, Kayla Smeltzer (Paul) of TexARKana, Eric Smart (Trina) of Hempstead, TX, Lori “Annette” Rivera of San Marcos, TX, Alex Rain (Kelli) of Allen, TX, Loren Smith (Andrew) of TexARKana; seven step-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Harmony United Methodist Church. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at Harmony UMC with Rev. Barbara Lewis and Rev. Wayne Edwards officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., of Magnolia. Burial will be in Harmony Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church, 2531 Hwy 160, Magnolia, AR 71753 or Harmony Cemetery Association, 2520 Hwy 160, Magnolia, AR 71753.
The Robert O. Nipper family expresses thanks to all those that cared for Bob during the three weeks he was in Magnolia Regional Medical Center and to all the people who called, visited, and sent cards. You are greatly appreciated.