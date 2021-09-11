Harrison Stauber, 75, of Springhill, LA passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock.
Harrison was born on December 28, 1945, in El Paso, TX. He worked on the production line and retired after 34 years with the Remington Arms Company in Lonoke, AR. He was an avid Razorbacks fan and a family man. He loved and enjoyed going places and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison Walter and Ruby Louise (Toliver) Stauber; and a niece, Bobbie Osborne.
Harrison is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alice Stauber of Springhill, LA; daughter, Donna Stephens and husband Jeff of Taylor; son, Billy Stauber of Biloxi, MS; sister, Martha Baker and husband Dick of Magnolia; grandchildren, Eddie Stivers and wife Courtnee of North Little Rock, April Portillo and husband Joe of Homer, LA, and Melissa Meshell of Minden, LA; great-grandchildren, Lauren Portillo and Emily Portillo of Homer, LA, Braden Faircloth of San Diego, Kade Faircloth and Gracee Stivers of North Little Rock, and Grant Meshell of Minden, LA; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., Magnolia, with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Gladney Hunt officiating.
Burial will be at the Springhill City Cemetery in Springhill, LA.
Pallbearers will be James Stauber, Clint Meshell, Joe Portillo, Mark Riley, Kade Faircloth and Eddie Stivers.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.