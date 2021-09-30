Chelsea A. Sandifer, 84, of Detroit, formerly of McNeil, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Detroit.
Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Updated: September 30, 2021 @ 3:48 pm
Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.