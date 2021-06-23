Douglas Wayne Easter was born January 31, 1971, to the late Willie C. and Lois Easter in Atlanta (Columbia County).
He departed the earthly world on June 17, 2021, at UAMS in Little Rock.
He attended Emerson School. Douglas joined the Union Arc Baptist Church. He was employed by Wilson Circle for several years.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and grandparents.
Douglas leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Jeanette Easter; three sisters, Loretta (Jerry) Cowser of Three Creeks, Jackie (Bobby Joe) of Magnolia and Shirley (Johnny Ray) McDaniel of Village; two aunts, Alvern (Bennie) Bass, and Gloria (Donald Ray) Doss; one uncle, Nathaniel Easter; a very special friend, Remonia Underwood; many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021.
A graveside celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Union Arc Baptist Church, Hwy 15, Dodge City, AR, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The eulogist will be Rev. Joseph Waller.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear masks at the visitation and service.
