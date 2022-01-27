Harvey Lee Brown, 74, of Idabel, OK, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, in Idabel.
He was born on February 17, 1947 to Nathan Brown and Rosie Eason in Bradley. Harvey’s parents passed away at an early age and his grandparents, Louis and Annie Eason, raised him as their own.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his lifelong friend, Lottie Williams; and brother, Willie Eason.
Harvey leaves to cherish one sister, Sallie Mae Mask (Leonard) of Buckner; one brother, Robert Smith (Alice) of Dallas; one uncle, Eddie Eason Sr. (Francie) of Lewisville; a very special cousin, Earl Eason; and a host of nieces and nephews, family, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Bradley under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Visitation will b 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.