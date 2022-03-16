Debbie Johnson, 61, of Waldo passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at her home.
Debbie was born on August 27, 1960 in Garberville, CA. Her interests include playing Bingo, traveling with family and friends, and gambling. She especially enjoyed her faithful canine companions, Jackie, Tut Tut and Kagogie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jay Heber and Dorothy Irene (Wilbur) Hill; husband, Herman Lewis Wilson; brother, Chester Hill; and grandson, Emmanuel Maxie.
Debbie is survived by her children, Angelic Johnson (Thomas Malailua) of Redding, CA, Monique Larkins (Chris Maxie) of Waldo, Damian Johnson (Karol Kohler) of Redding, CA, and Natalie Dumlao (James Dumlao) of Igo, CA; brother, Danny Hill (Mary) of Redding, CA; sisters, Bonnie Cardwell and Gerri Hill of Hope, and Rocky Hill of Waldo; four grandsons; five granddaughters; one great-grandson; and a host of nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
A private family celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
