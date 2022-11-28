Glenda F. Pate, 77, of McNeil passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana.
Glenda was born on September 14, 1945 in Camden to the late Floyd E. Robison and Margaret (Christie) Tucker. She was a homemaker and a member of the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church in Magnolia. She was a member of the Master Gardeners, and loved gardening, sewing and spending time with her family.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Harold Robison.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Pate of McNeil; son, Terry (Kim) Beason of Magnolia; daughter, Marie (Derek) Haynes of Magnolia; grandchildren, Megan (Jeff) Wilhelm of Dallas, Michelle (Damon) Gardner of Stamps, Whitney (Justin) Cole of Junction City, and Morgan (Corbin) Harlon of Magnolia; stepson, Wesley Pate of Waldo; great-grandchildren, Drake Phillips of Stamps, Sullivan Wilhelm of Dallas, Olivia Harlon of Magnolia, Bodie Barton of Stamps, Knox Harlon of Magnolia, Thatcher Cole of Junction City, Reice Gardner of Stamps, Stacey Pate and Ryleigh Pate of Waldo.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church with Bro. Mike Launius and Bro. Michael Clark officiating.
Burial will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be David Hinshaw, Gerald Hinshaw, Eddie Mayberry, Jason McClure, Jeremy Neill, and Brad Stiles.
Memorial donations may be made to the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 1220, Magnolia, AR 71754.