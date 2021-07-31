John Taylor Kirkpatrick, 77, of Willisville passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Silver Oaks Nursing Home in Camden.
John was born on August 30, 1943 in Columbia County to the late Frank Leon and Mattie Mae (Greer) Kirkpatrick. He attended the First United Methodist Church in Willisville and was a produce farmer for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to deer hunt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Ann (Woodruff) Kirkpatrick; siblings, Waylon Leon Kirkpatrick, Ruby Syble Speers, Frankie Mae Loe and Dinver Gwendolen Williams.
John is survived by his children, Pat Campbell and husband Bo of Magnolia, Cindy Dowdy and husband Stacey of Rosston, and Leon Kirkpatrick and fiancé Theresa of Willisville; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; special nephew and niece, Becky Martin and Billy Ray Earnest; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday, August 1 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 2, 2021 at Lewis Chapel with Bro. Bo Murphy officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Burial will follow at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Dowdy, Matthew Heasten, John Curtis Kirkpatrick, Jeff Willis, James Small and Michael Grissom.
The family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
