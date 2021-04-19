Funeral services for John Warren Jackson, 85, will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Springhill United Methodist Church, Springhill, LA, with Rev. Dr. Jonathan King and Dr. Charles Payne officiating.
Visitation will be held 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at Springhill United Methodist Church.
Interment will follow in Springhill Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.
Mr. Jackson was born on October 2, 1935 to Corban W. and Eva Sewell Jackson in Lewisville, AR and passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Shreveport, LA. He was a member of Springhill United Methodist Church and was retired from International Paper company where he worked for 45 years. He was a member of the Monday Night Choir Boys and was a loving husband, father, and Papa.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Linda Crank Jackson; son, Jeff (Kathy) Jackson; son-in-law, David Rhea, all of Springhill, LA; five grandchildren, Jessica Rhea (Cody) Goodwin of Taylor, AR, Allison Rhea (Jeremy) Cave of Bossier City, LA, Jonathan (Ashley) Rhea of Springhill, LA, Emily Jackson (Ray) Spoon of Calhoun, LA, Haley Jackson Stephens of West Monroe, LA; 11 great-grandchildren, Cloey Rhea, Cohen Goodwin, Jude Cave, Jonah Cave, JonClaire Goodwin, Ezra Cave, Addison Spoon, Stella Spoon, Olivia Stephens, Travis Stephens, Jackson Rhea; three sisters, Evelyn (David) Bright of Stamps, AR, Mary (Fred) Smith of Magnolia, AR, LaFrance Pate of Lewisville, AR; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jacque Rhea; and sisters, Margie Frady, and Georgia Epperson.
Pallbearers will be David Rhea, Jonathan Rhea, Ray Spoon, Cody Goodwin, Jeremy Cave, and John Michael Hunter. Honorary pallbearers will be the Ed Shultz Sunday School Class.
