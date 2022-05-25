Ann Bridges, 80, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Ann was born on July 27, 1941 in Columbia County to the late Malcolm and Olga (Bryan) Bridges. She was an assistant to the president of Southern Arkansas University for 33 years, starting January 9, 1984 for Dr. Harold Brinson, through Dr. Steve Gamble, Louis Blanchard, and retired under Dr. David Rankin on June 30, 2017. She was active with the SAU Alumni Association and the Association of Baptist Students on the SAU campus.
Ann was a faithful and active member of the First Baptist Church and the Faith Sunday school class. She was the secretary-treasurer of the Columbia Baptist Association. She was an avid piano player and played for various churches over the years. She loved and adored her cats, taking in and caring for strays around her home and SAU.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Malcolm “Mac” Bridges; nephews, Timothy Lee Bridges, Bobby Wayne Bridges, and Malcolm Bridges, Jr.; and great-great niece, Fallyn Fort.
Ann is survived by her nephews and niece, Mark (Karen) Bridges, Nina (Steve) Allen, and Brent (Jodi) Waters of Magnolia; great nieces, Kelly Bridges, Kimberly Bridges of Magnolia and Lindsy Jaggers of Waldron; great nephews, Jacob (Kelsie) Jaggers and Connor Waters of Magnolia; sister-in-law, Laura Bridges of Willisville; a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Eric Goble officiating. Burial will follow at Barlow Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Steve Allen, Jacob Jaggers, Rickey Bridges, Stephen Collier, Brent Waters and Connor Waters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CCAPS, P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754 or First Baptist Church (Columbia Baptist Association) P.O. Box 456, Magnolia, AR 71754.
