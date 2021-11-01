Loyd Ray Cardell went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 25, 2021 in Tucson, AZ, just five days short of his 87th birthday.
He was born in Stamps, AR to Mary Viola and Charles Henry Cardell on October 29, 1934.
Loyd lived an interesting and sometimes challenging life. He was orphaned at a young age and raised by his sister. In his youth, he became self-reliant and worked many jobs, including a butcher, migrant farm laborer and roustabout. While building his oil company, he sold vacuum cleaners door-to-door. He and his wife, Ardis Rosalie, founded and operated Ardis Oil Company, which at one time in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s had the largest oil production of any independent oil producer in the State of Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Raeanna; and wife, Ardis Rosalie Pittman Cardell.
He is survived by his daughter Sharon and her husband Joe Hester; grandsons, Christian Hester and his wife Tammy, Raydodd and his wife Emily; and four great-granddaughters, Catherine Cardell Hester, Caroline Grace Hester, Patterson Rae Hester and Evelyn Ann Hester; nephew, Charles Eric Morgan and his wife Summer and son Christopher Eric; niece, Cheryl Morgan, and niece Sherrie McMillan and her husband Reed; and great-niece, Jennifer Throne and her husband Brian and son Stephen; and special “cousin” Cindy Omstead; and the son he never had, Sam Whitelaw and his wife Ellen.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. A private family funeral is being planned for a later date.
Loyd was a fun loving, generous person who taught us all how to live life to the fullest and to seize the day. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
