A celebration of life for Charles Alan “Brodie” Parker, 67, of TEXarkana will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Marks Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Parker passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was born May 4, 1952 in Magnolia to the late S.J. Parker and Lizzie Mae Parker. Charles graduated with the Magnolia High School Class of 1970, served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorable discharged after four years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Barbara Turner and Almeda Campbell; and brothers, Billy Ray Parker and Samuel James Parker Jr.
He is survived by a special niece and caregiver, Kishma Duncan of TEXarkana; sister, Evenlyn Duncan of Seattle, WA; brothers, James Brewer (Sophia) of Longview, TX and Ronnie Parker (Michelle) of Seattle, WA; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
The Rev. Ronnie Parker will officiate, under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during the service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.