Brother Booker T. Frazier, 88, was born in Louann, Arkansas to the late Hugh and Mittie Green Frazier on June 25, 1932. On May 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas, he went home to the Lord of natural causes.
At an early age, Booker joined the New Jerusalem Baptist Church. He completed his schooling at Shady Grove School in Louann.
He was married to Florence Elliott in Camden.
To this union, three children were born, Denise Ann, Raymond Rochelle and Mark Vincent Frazier.
He joined the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Battle Creek, Michigan.
He retired after working 30 years at Post Cereal, owned several businesses, including The Fleetwood Lounge, and he was also a successful real-estate investor. Booker was a proud father-figure to both of his grandchildren, Nakia and Diallo Frazier.
Booker loved country and jazz music, cowboy boots, collected Indian art, was a Christian and a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Booker was one of eight siblings, who all preceded him in death, Edward Frazier, Lela Mae Frazier Neal, Russell Frazier, Walter “T-Bo” Frazier, Garland Frazier, Blanche Frazier and Eddie Frazier.
Booker is survived by daughter, Denise Frazier; son, Michael Carlisle; granddaughter, Nakia Frazier; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at New Jerusalem Cemetery in Louann under the direction of Marks Funeral Home.
Clergy will be the Rev. Rodney Frazier.
