Bro. Gerald D. Henderson, 39, was born January 1, 1982 in Magnolia to Patsy and Gerald Henderson. He left his earthly life on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Gerald was a 2000 graduate of Walker High School. He was a faithful member of Kings Hill Church. He was employed with Amfuel for many years, with his position currently being a supervisor over the Cement House. He had also been employed with Central Hub in Magnolia for a few months, heading his “Superman Security Team.”
Gerald was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elouise, and Frank Henderson; two uncles, David and Michael Henderson; and one cousin, Reginald Bradley.
He is survived by his mother, Patsy (Ellis) Henderson; his father, Gerald Henderson; one brother, Cedrick Henderson, all of Magnolia; one grandmother, Mary Ellis of Magnolia; two sons, Christopher Pace of Dallas, TX, and Jeremiah Henderson of Magnolia; bonus child, Carmen Biddle of Magnolia; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 16 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Kings Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
The eulogist and pastor will be the Rev. Charles Gantt.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.