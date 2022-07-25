Duncan “Dave” David Smith, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the age of 79.
He retired from Hoerbiger Corp. as an industrial salesman. Dave was a resident of Grosse Tete and a native of Magnolia. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam. Dave was a graduate of Southern Arkansas University and a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time with his family and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Amelia Bemis Smith; brother, Norwood Smith; and sister, Judy Pribor.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Virginia Ballay Smith; son, Duncan Smith II and wife Annie; daughter, Laura Stanford and husband Rob; stepchildren, Woody Brown and wife Leslie, Brady Brown and Scott, and Jenny Brown and husband Darrell; grandchildren, Duncan Smith III, Eliza Smith, Madeline Stanford Picchi, Abigail Stanford Taylor, and Mary Stanford; great-grandchild, Lorelai Taylor; brother, Mike Smith; sister, Ann Downs of Magnolia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grosse Tete, LA at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 until Mass of Christian at noon, celebrated by Father David Dawson.
Special thanks to Our Lady of the Lake for their excellent care.