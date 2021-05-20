Mary Taylor, affectionately known as “Aunt Polly,” was born September 19, 1939, in Stamps to Willie and Esther Foster Green.
She departed this life on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Hot Springs. She was 81. Her parents, as well as her brothers, Herbert F. Green, Booker T. Green, and sister, Virgil Bickems, preceded her in death.
She was a member of Caroline Church and she worked at Allen White Furniture Store in Stamps for 20 years prior to her retirement.
Aunt Polly is survived by her nephews, Walter (Synthia) Green, Purnell (Felicia Easter) Green and Phil Green, all of Hot Springs; Ralph Robinson of Texarkana, Jerry Seamster of Stamps, Rodrick Bickems of Texas; and nieces, Rozeta Nevels of Hot Springs, Esther Green and Linda Sattiwhite, both of Stamps, Verlesha Bickems of Texas;, and a great host of great nephews, great nieces, extended family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Lakeside Cemetery No. 2, Stamps under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
Masks and social distancing practices are recommended and encouraged.