Sidra Nicole Porchia was born on January 2, 1983 to Patricia Porchia and Terry Yarbrough Sr. She finished her course on August 22, 2022 at her home.
She joined Mount Olive Baptist Church at an early age, under the leadership of Rev. Donald Ray Radford. She became youth director under the leadership of Rev. Jamal Brown and remained until her death.
Sidra graduated from McNeil High School in McNeil. She furthered her education at Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock, obtaining a bachelor’s in business. She worked for the State of Arkansas over 14 years, with her current position as a supervisor for Parole and Probation in Camden. She was also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia Porchia, and her father, Terry Yarbrough, of Prescott; godmother, A’Seneque “Tiny” Turner of Augusta, AR; one son, ZaKalyn Porchia; grandmother, Julia Porchia of Camden; three aunts, Cynthia Coleman of Camden, Gwendolyn (Ray) Irby of Los Angeles and Cassandra Walker of Little Rock; three uncles, Calvin (Joyce) Porchia of El Dorado, Cedric (Joyce) Porchia of Muskegon, MI, and Cedric Walker of Camden; one sister, Terri Ginae (Jeremy) Moore of TexARKana; five brothers, Robert (Taronda) Porchia and Marcus Porchia, both of Camden, Andre (Tomeka) Williams of Rosston, Cory Yarbrough of Prescott, and Tyler (Teritha) Yarbrough of Emmet; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend, Whitley Henderson.
Sidra was preceded in death by her three sons, Zachariah Porchia, her Love Bug, and her twins, Anthony and Antonio Christopher; her grandfathers, Robert Porchia Sr., Amos Gantt Sr., and Walter Walker, and a grandmother, Elsie Yarbrough-Walker.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Greater New Calvary COGIC in Camden with burial to follow at Mount Olive Cemetery in Camden under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Benson Thomas will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
