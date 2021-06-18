Janice Jetton of Magnolia passed away peacefully Friday, June 18, 2021.
She was born in Hope on January 19, 1945 to John Finley Martin and Gladys Ray Martin (Mayton).
Janice was a caring mother, grandmother and friend. She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures -- spending time with her family, Razorback sports, and snacking on desserts. She was always working on a project or reading up on the latest political news. Janice worked for Ethyl Corporation where she retired after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Johnny Martin.
Janice is survived by her son, Greg and daughter-in-law Mandy of Magnolia; son, Steve of Magnolia; grandchildren, Emma Jetton, Landen Hanson, Presley Hanson, Carter Hanson, Trever Allen, Ciera Allen; sister, Phyllis Wiggins of Fayetteville; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Sardis Cemetery. Brother Mike Launius will officiate.
The family will not have a public visitation or a public viewing.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending the services.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.