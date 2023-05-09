Carolyn Sue Harris, 64, of Dallas, formerly of McNeil, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas.
Carolyn was the daughter of the late Joe Glasper and the late Mary Alice Thompson Glasper. She was the wife of Jimmy Harris and had lived in Texas for the past 40 years.
A loving wife, mother, and sister, Carolyn worked as the Resident Service coordinator for the Dallas Housing Authority.
She was preceded in death by her parents; all three of her brothers, Bennie, Charlie and William Glasper; and one sister, Farrie Ann Marlow.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory her husband, Jimmy Harris; one son, Dwayne Reed of Detroit; one daughter and son-in-love: Carolina Harris (Dewann) Williams of Dallas; four grandchildren; two sisters, Erma Dean Samuel of Dallas and Vickie Brown of McNeil; and a great host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Viewing and visitation for Carolyn will be held at Henderson’s Mortuary, 614 Calhoun Road, from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, 661 Columbia Road 62, McNeil, under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
Burial will follow at St. Matthew Cemetery, McNeil.
