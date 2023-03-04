Stella Shaw Hughey was born on January 6, 1941 in Emerson. She was the fourth youngest of eight children born to Dink and Lurenda Shaw. Stella grew up in a large family where she learned the importance of hard work, family values and compassion for others.
In her earlier years, Stella met James Hughey. They married on December 18, 1967 and started their life together. Together they raised three children, Lionel, Brenda, and Glenda, with love and devotion. Stella worked as a label marker for Alan White Furniture. She dedicated 22 years of her life to Alan White before retiring. Stella wore many titles in her life, but none as cherished as that of “Granny” to her five grandchildren. She was a doting grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren, showering with love and affection. Stella’s love for her family was unconditional, and she always put them first. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend always willing to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. Her kindness and compassion touched the lives of many, and we will always remember her as a shining example of how to live a life of service to others.
Stella passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lurenda; her father, Dink; her son, Lionel; and her brothers Hershel (Lump) and Icey.
She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and compassion that will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed by her surviving family members, including her two daughters, Brenda Hughey of Columbus, GA, and Glenda (Kem) Howell of Fort Mitchell, AL; her daughter-in-law, Yon Shaw Dunn of Seattle; five grandchildren, Latricia (Joseph) Allen of Red Oak, TX, Sherrie Shaw of Alexandria, AR, Lionel Shaw Jr. of Seattle, Rahsaan Howell of Buckhead, GA, and Javonte Howell of Fort Mitchell, AL; three great-grandchildren, Daren Flowers of Red Oak, TX, Tavion Flowers of Little Rock and Jae-Ruby Allen of Red Oak, TX; five sisters, Mildred Shaw of Milwaukee, Earnie-Mae Harris of Magnolia, Arenda Cole of Waldo, Vesta Turner of Crowley, TX, and Ruby (Orris) Brown of Camden; and a host of nieces and nephews. She adopted two daughters when she moved to Alabama, Cheryl (Patrick Sr.) Bellamy and Dianna Moore, both of Columbus, GA.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Visitation will be until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
