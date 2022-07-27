Funeral services for Richard Gerald Martin will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 in the chapel of Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home, 848 Keyser Ave., Natchitoches, LA.
Burial with military honors will follow at Bay Springs Cemetery near Chopin, LA.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home.
Richard Martin, 73, and a resident of Magnolia, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. He was born on March 8, 1949 to John L. Martin and Ada Ruth Thompson Martin in Quantico, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam veteran. One of his greatest pastimes was riding his motorcycle. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Martin; son, Eric Martin; granddaughter, Kaylee Martin; and a sister, Denise Martin.