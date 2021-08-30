Ron Betts, 81, of Magnolia passed from this life on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Ron was born May 31, 1940, in Wichita Falls, TX to the late Richard Lovelace Betts and Fay Ellen (Carson) Betts. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1968. He was a technician for Xerox for 35 years and drove the VA bus for 15 plus years. He was a member of the Jackson Street Church of Christ, enjoyed playing the guitar, and handing out funnies.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clara Mae Betts; and a great-granddaughter, Elliott (Ellie) Mae Baldwin.
Survivors include three children, Richard Betts of Magnolia, Christy Betts Baldwin and husband Tim of Magnolia, and Lonnie Betts and his wife Donna of Rockwall, TX; seven grandchildren, Shaley Leib of Phoenix, Joshua Baldwin and Hayden Baldwin of Magnolia, Anne Bowen of Rockwall, Max Bowen and wife Madison of Springdale, and Claire Betts and Everett Betts of Rockwall; great-grandchildren, Elliott Leib and Charlotte Leib of Phoenix, and Emersyn (Emmie) Baldwin of Magnolia; and a sister, Caron Gabbard of Pryor, OK.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Park with military honors under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Josh Baldwin, Hayden Baldwin, Max Bowen, Everett Betts, Reb Betts, Lonnie Betts and Tim Baldwin.
