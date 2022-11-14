Clinton Marvin Fincher, 66, was born August 12, 1956 in Magnolia and passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home in El Dorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Lee and Kathryn (Garrett) Fincher.
He is survived by his brother, Rhon Fincher and wife Beverly of Houston; sister, Mandy Antoon and husband Pat of Magnolia; nieces, Anna Claire Fincher, Ellie Fincher, Mallory Ruark and husband Spencer, Madison Rademacher and husband Carver; great niece, Camryn; and great nephew, Remy.
Clint graduated from Magnolia High School in 1974 and later went on to receive a bachelor of arts in psychology from Southern Arkansas University. He studied Tang Soo Do for many years working diligently and obtaining a black belt, second degree. He respected the art greatly not only as a student, but as an instructor as well.
He loved the Lord, attended Cross Life Church in El Dorado, and was part of the Shift Ministry. Whenever possible he would volunteer with VBS and other church events to help serve in any way needed. He will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to Shift at the Armory, P.O. Box 10840, El Dorado, AR 71730.