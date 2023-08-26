Cora Sue Triplet, a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on August 19, 2023 in Little Rock.
Born on May 29, 1932 in Magnolia, Cora Sue was a beacon of love and nurturing spirit, known for her musical talents and devotion to her family and faith.
Cora Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Jack and Cora Faye (Pearce) Jones; her husband, William "Bill" Douglas Triplet; and her siblings, Chester Jones, J.L. Jones, Jackie Goree, and Mary Ann Jones.
She is fondly remembered by her daughter, Susan Medina and husband Luis of Little Rock; and her sisters, Charlotte Perkins and husband Bill of Indianapolis, IN, Louise Wyrick of Mandeville, LA, and Alma Faye Hudman of Orange, TX; nieces, Kristian Schumacher of Mandeville, LA, Britiany Green and husband Michael of Prairieville, LA, and Chantelle Brown and husband Corrie of Prairieville, LA; nephews, Mike Wyrick, Joel Jones, Tommy Jones, Bill Jones, Larry Jones, Greg Jones, Paul Perkins, Jonathan Perkins and David Hudman.
Cora Sue’s love for music was evident in her career as a music teacher at East Side Elementary for the Magnolia Public Schools. Despite being offered a chance to audition for The Juilliard School in New York, Cora Sue chose to marry her sweetheart, Bill Triplet, and dedicate her life to raising a family and teaching music. Her passion for music was infectious and she inspired many young minds throughout her years of teaching.
A woman of deep faith, Cora Sue was a longtime faithful member of the College View Baptist Church, where she organized and directed the Youth Choir. Cora Sue’s interests extended beyond music and faith; she was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her family and friends throughout the United States and abroad.
A visitation for Cora Sue will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the College View Baptist Church.
The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Dee Ruple officiating.
Cora Sue will be laid to rest at the Emerson Presbyterian Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Cora Sue’s life was marked by her loving nature. She was a woman of great kindness and compassion, always ready to lend a helping hand or offer a comforting word. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her, and she will be profoundly missed.
Pallbearers will be Mike Wyrick, Michael Green, Christopher Green, Cayden Green, Corrie Brown, Jordan Bolser and Layden Wyrick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.