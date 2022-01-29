Tuyet Le Rowe, 74, of Magnolia passed away, Saturday, January 29, 2022 at John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
She was born February 10, 1947 in Ho City, South Vietnam to the late Thanh Le and Tho Au Nguyen. She was a homemaker, loved fishing, playing cards, and made the best egg rolls.
Tuyet was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jimmy Dale Rowe.
She is survived by her children, Bill Rowe and wife Marla, and Mary Madden and husband Mike; grandchildren, Farran Hanson, Samantha Dendy and husband Cliff, all of Emerson, Jimmy Rowe and wife Melissa of Magnolia, Bill E. Rowe, and Marleena Brown, both of Emerson; great-grandchildren, Katlynn Dendy and Chevy Dendy of Emerson; three brothers-in-law, Billy Rowe, Steve Rowe and Ricky Rowe; and a sister-in-law, Pat Chavalier; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Emerson.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Rowe, Bill E. Rowe, Cliff Dendy, Ricky Rowe, Scotty Covington, and Mitch Chavalier.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. CLICK HERE for the website.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share a memory.