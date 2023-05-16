Mary Alice Rader Meyer, 89, of Magnolia passed away peacefully on Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Grand Village of Clear Creek in Fayetteville.
She was born August 26, 1933 in Foard County, Texas to the late Joseph Powell and Ota Marie (Randolph) Rader. She graduated from Crowell High School and, at 17, moved to Wichita Falls to attend secretarial school. She soon met the love of her life, the late Robert E. “Bob” Meyer, on a blind date. They were engaged within eight days and married within six months. Her family finds comfort that they have been reunited.
Mary was a lifelong and faithful parishioner at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church as well as a member of PEO, Chapter AN, in Magnolia. She was a staunch supporter of several local organizations, and a member of the SAU Foundation Lifetime Giving Society. Along with Bob, they proposed and constructed the first section of the SAU Walking Trail. Mary’s lifelong vocation was motherhood. She devoted her life to her six children and was affectionately known as Gran Mary by her grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved spouse, and her oldest child, Mary Virginia “Gini” Oden.
She is survived by five children, Mike Meyer and wife Kay of Fayetteville, Linda Powell of White Oak, TX, Tony Meyer and wife Melissa of Fayetteville, Elizabeth Clement and husband Richard of Yantis, TX, and Carl Meyer and his wife Susan of Bossier City, LA; 17 grandchildren, Eric Graham, Aaron Graham, Sara Janis, Zachary Meyer, Jill Edwards, Travis McElroy, Stephanie Powell, Cole Meyer, Cassie Meyer, Will Meyer, Adam Williams, Alex Williams, Lindsey Salters, Brian Clement, Blake Meyer, Cliff Meyer and McKinley Meyer, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Michael Johns officiating with a funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m.
A private burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home of Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Building Fund, 2114 North Jackson Street, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753; the Southern Arkansas University Foundation Walking Trail in care of SAU Foundation, PO Box 9174, Magnolia, Arkansas 71754; or the Stew Pot, in care of First United Methodist Church Magnolia, 320 West Main Street, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753 or any charity of your choice.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.