Jeff Williams, 61, of Magnolia passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
He was born January 27, 1960 in Magnolia to the late Gailon Arlis Williams and Nora Martha (Beevers) Williams.
Jeff was the owner and operator of Action Automotive. He loved to restore antique vehicles, fishing, music, drawing, and shooting the breeze with his family and friends. You will never find another man with his wit and ability to tell a joke. Above all else, he loved his family and friends deeply.
Jeff is survived by his daughter, Shasta Williams and her children, Ethan, Kylin, and Jaxin of Danville, VA; daughter, Shana Bedward and husband Thomas and their children, Kloie, Nora, and T.J. of Greenville, NC; son, Brady Williams and wife Emily and their children, Adelyn, Saylor and Arlis of Gurdon; bonus son, Hunter Wilhite of Magnolia; and sisters, Brenda McAteer and Mona Page Molar, both of Magnolia; former wife and special friend Paula (Williams) Miller and her family of Waldo.
Visitation with the family will be 1-2 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Leroy Martin officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn Dooly, Josh Eads, Tony Allen, Chris Lee, David Babb, Zeke Miller, Ray Miller and Deke Miller.
