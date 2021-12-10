Bro. Victor White Jr. was born March 19, 1950 in Lewisville to the late Victor White Sr. and Eva Mae Jackson White-Wilson.
At a young age, he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior in the Greenville Missionary Baptist Church of Stamps. He was a United States Air Force veteran.
He transitioned from this world and into his heavenly home on Thursday, December 2, 2021 in Stamps.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Victor White Sr, and Eva Mae Jackson White-Wilson; his wife of 38 years, Rosa M. Terry-White; son, Vardon Kennard White; and brother, Jeffrey White. The family is sure they were waiting on him to make this final crossover.
He leaves to remember and cherish his memories with son, Nicholas (Christina) White of Lewisville; daughter, Christilis Thompson of TexARKana; nine grandchildren, Martravian White of TexARKana, Nakia White and Kalip White of Dallas, Naija White and Nakiya White of Lewisville, Kentayus “K.J.” White of Houston, Dexter White of Little Rock, Ceazar Easter and Demya Thompson of TexARKana; two great-grandchildren, Na’Toria Mathies and Nyla Mathies of Dallas; three sisters, Addie (Horace) Biddle and Linda Berry of Stamps, Diane Madison of Buckner; stepfather, Booker Wilson of Stamps, and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be at Reed Funeral Home until 3 p.m. Friday.
Graveside services with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Lakeside Cemetery in Stamps under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Pastor Neich Robinson will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.