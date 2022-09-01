Pam Cunningham, 62, of Emerson passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
Pam was born on May 3, 1960 in Wichita Falls, TX to the late Charles Franklin and Wanda Zadelle (Laseman) Cates. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Magnolia and was a department manager for Walmart, retiring after 30 years. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
Pam is survived by her husband of 30 years, David Cunningham of Emerson; children, Cheryl Lynn Esters and husband Brian of Bentonville, Catie Renee Ridling and husband Trevor of Magnolia, and Ty Cunningham and fiancé Nichole Sieck of Bryant; grandchildren, Peyton Esters, Emmalyn Esters, and Kellen Esters of Bentonville, Hudson Ridling and Zoey Ridling of Magnolia; sisters, Darla Cates (special caregiver and best friend) of Emerson, Debra Brecht and husband Bill of Magnolia, Charlotte Athey of Village, and Charlene Cates of Magnolia; a host of nephews, and extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Lewis Chapel with Bro. Mike Launius officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Athey, Dustin Hamilton, Aaron Hinson, Jackson Rhodes, Langston Walle, and Stryker Waller. Honorary pallbearers will be Peyton Esters, Kellen Esters and Hudson Ridling.
The family requests memorials donations be made to Steel Magnolias Breast Cancer Support Group, P.O. Box 2208, Magnolia, AR 71754.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.