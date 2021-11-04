Flossie “Suelie” Rowden was born on September 30, 1949 to the late Earl Rowden Sr. and the late Pearlie Mae Little. She departed this life on October 13, 2021, at Elevatie Care in Waukegan, IL.
Flossie spent 41 years in Milwaukee where she met her special friend Johnny Miles, and a host of other friends.
She enjoyed working with elders. Flossie worked with a private agency in Milwaukee for many years. She also loved to cook. She would cook for the whole community and was known for being the life of the party. She was very friendly and always kept a smile on her face. Lastly, Flossie loved to shop with her two sisters and niece, Barbara Mixon.
Flossie was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Bulah Mae White, Cora Mae Chambers and Dorothy Mae Glover; and five brothers Earl Rowden Jr., Roy Lee Rowden, Frank Rowden, Floyd Rowden and Napoleon Little.
Survivors include her two sisters, Pecola Woods of TexARKana and Brenda Thrower of Waldo; one brother, Richard Hawthorne of Magnolia; special friend, Johnny Miles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Roy Johnson will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, November 6 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
