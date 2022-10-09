Mike Smelser, 67, of Emerson passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home.
Mike was born October 16, 1954 in Magnolia to the late Marvin Lowrance Smelser and Mary Maxine (Whaley) Smelser and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Mike worked for Abilities Unlimited and operated his own lawn care business. He loved keeping his sister’s yard manicured, taking care of the horses, and going fishing. Mike was known by his family as “The Big Kid” and spent most of his free time with his family.
Mike is survived by his sister, Mitzie Walker and husband Jerry of Emerson; niece, Wendi Sanders and husband Martin of Magnolia; nephew, Eric Walker and wife Kristy of Fayetteville; and his great nieces and nephews, Sydney Sanders, John Walker Sanders, and Halen Sander of Magnolia, Andrew Walker, Zachary Walker, and Brooklyn Walker of Fayetteville; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Mount Prospect Cemetery with Bro. Mike Launius officiating.
Pallbearers will be Eric Walker, Andrew Walker, Zachary Walker, Martin Sanders, John Walker Sanders and Halen Parker Sanders.
Memorial donations may be made to Mount Prospect Cemetery or to Rugged Cross Cowboy Church.
