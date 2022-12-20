Eva Faye Miller of Magnolia traveled all over the world. She took her final and greatest trip to meet her Savior on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
Eva was born on February 8, 1941 to Dean and Lola Palmer. She graduated from Dollarway High School and spent 28 years with International Paper Company in Pine Bluff. Eva was a long-time member of Hardin Baptist Church. Upon moving to Magnolia in 2010 she became a member of First Baptist Church where she was faithfully involved in weekly worship, Sunday School and the Senior Adult Ministry.
Eva married Ed Miller in 1988. Upon retirement they spent much of their time traveling. Many of their trips included their grandchildren, Amanda and Tyler. In 1999 she and Ed purchased a house on 30-A near Panama City, FL. Eva loved spending time there, especially when she could host family and friends in their beach cottage.
As eight great-grandchildren came onto the scene, she spent countless hours making each of them feel special and desperately loved. Eva’s departure will leave a void in the lives of her family and friends, but Grandma Eva will be especially missed by those eight little ones.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband, Ed Miller; by her son, Harold Dean Tankersley; and by her brothers, Phillip and Glennard Palmer.
She is survived by her daughter, Darla (and her favorite son-in-law, Roger) Dunlap; her brothers, Ronnie (Donna) Palmer of Pine Bluff and Allen (Christine) Palmer of Colorado Springs, CO; granddaughter Amanda (Jeremy) Mitchell; grandson, Tyler (Abbie) Dunlap of Tontitown; great-grandchildren, Lorelai, Trek, Canyon, Ridge, Cypress and Talon Mitchell of Magnolia and Loula and Lila Faye Dunlap of Tontitown; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends in Florida, Pine Bluff, and Magnolia.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 26 at Philadelphia Cemetery in Prattsville with Roger Dunlap officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 27 at First Baptist Church in Magnolia with Roger Dunlap and Dustin Wisely officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, Magnolia, Building Fund.